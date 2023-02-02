Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Mizuho reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.0 %

STX opened at $70.49 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.