Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Avantor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.