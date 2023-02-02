Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 472 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,005 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 631,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 544,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $228.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $256.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.16 and a 200-day moving average of $210.66.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.