Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.99

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $163.99 and last traded at $163.82, with a volume of 47693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.12 and a 200 day moving average of $136.82.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 123.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after purchasing an additional 352,377 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,651,000 after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $19,114,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Primerica by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1,115.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 111,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.