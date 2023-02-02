Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $21,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 48,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

