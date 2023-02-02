Proem Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Proem Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 5.7% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -150.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.70.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Wolfe Research cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

