PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 3,437 shares.The stock last traded at $4.51 and had previously closed at $4.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

PropertyGuru Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $24.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGRU. Tikvah Management LLC grew its holdings in PropertyGuru by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 288,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 237,479 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.