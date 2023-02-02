ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $13.59

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.59, but opened at $13.18. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 4,668,965 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

