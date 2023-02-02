PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $148.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $142.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $138.11 on Thursday. PTC has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.76.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $1,004,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,488 shares of company stock worth $58,613,618. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PTC by 205.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

