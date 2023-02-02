PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $68.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PHM. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

NYSE:PHM opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $43.38.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

