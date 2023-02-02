Puzo Michael J Buys 56 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Puzo Michael J grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 2.3% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,764. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $285.77. The company had a trading volume of 114,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $294.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.33 and a 200-day moving average of $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

