Puzo Michael J Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Puzo Michael J lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.6% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 343,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $142.50. 1,377,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

