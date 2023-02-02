Puzo Michael J Purchases 5,545 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,926,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,950,000 after buying an additional 134,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,952. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Recommended Stories

