Puzo Michael J Sells 1,124 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Puzo Michael J lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 312,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,244,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,601. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 74.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

