Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for General Motors Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for General Motors in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.05.

NYSE:GM opened at $39.30 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 71.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

