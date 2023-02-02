Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Raised by Analyst

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Olin in a report issued on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.

Olin Trading Down 1.2 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on OLN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of OLN opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Olin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 27.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth about $3,306,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Olin by 71.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.