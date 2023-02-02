Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $113.53 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $144.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

