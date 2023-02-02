Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QRVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $113.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $144.31.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 130.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 66,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading

