Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.04.

QRVO stock opened at $113.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $144.31. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

