Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $843,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $530.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.14 and a 200-day moving average of $438.58.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

