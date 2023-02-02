Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 1,311 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 214.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix Stock Performance

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,747 shares of company stock worth $11,803,531 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $738.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $687.72 and a 200-day moving average of $646.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.