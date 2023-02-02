Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 407 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.75 and a 200-day moving average of $176.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

