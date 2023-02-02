Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 5,386 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 30.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 997,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $124.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $162.08.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

