Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 874 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $88.98 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.