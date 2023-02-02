Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,415 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $224.62 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $245.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.01 and a 200-day moving average of $193.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Equifax

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.