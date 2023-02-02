Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.01 million.

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QMCO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 253,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,140. Quantum has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $186.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quantum Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Quantum by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.