Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.01 million.
Quantum Price Performance
Shares of QMCO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 253,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,140. Quantum has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $186.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Quantum Company Profile
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quantum (QMCO)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.