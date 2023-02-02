QuarkChain (QKC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $56.09 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $56.09 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

