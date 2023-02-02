Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.83 billion to $9.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion. Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.40-$9.00 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DGX traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $145.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,273. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an inline rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.55.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 775.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.