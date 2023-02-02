Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Stock Price Down 25%

Quest PharmaTech Inc. (CVE:QPT – Get Rating) traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 351,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 793% from the average session volume of 39,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Quest PharmaTech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$10.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16.

Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Quest PharmaTech Company Profile

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16, for targeted cancer therapy applications. The company also offers Oregovomab, an anti-CA-125 antibody, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

