Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.05

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.05 and traded as low as C$1.02. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Questor Technology Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.