Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $74.37 million and $4.66 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.89 or 0.01386832 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007035 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.21 or 0.01663980 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

