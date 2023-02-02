Radio Caca Price Up 5.9% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $76.26 million and $4.62 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.97 or 0.01396398 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007070 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00041110 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.13 or 0.01678932 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

