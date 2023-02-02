Radix (XRD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $301.69 Million

Radix (XRD) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $301.69 million and $828,440.38 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.00412308 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,967.67 or 0.28941014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.95 or 0.00552223 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,039,769,657 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

