Rally Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rally has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $59.37 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Rally
Rally’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,659,250,739 tokens. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
