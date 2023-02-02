Raymond James Raises Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $35.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Hovde Group cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 935,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 466,698 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

