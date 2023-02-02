Raymond James Weighs in on Cameco Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Cameco in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.50.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$38.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$24.19 and a twelve month high of C$41.05. The stock has a market cap of C$16.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.32.

In related news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$533,252.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,436.23.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

