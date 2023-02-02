Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. Rayonier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.50 EPS.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.27. The stock had a trading volume of 860,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Rayonier

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $105,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $289,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also

