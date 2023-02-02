Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.39

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $48.56, with a volume of 34680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 322.32%. Analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after buying an additional 335,724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $45,502,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $26,512,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

