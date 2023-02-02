Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Virtu Financial (VIRT)

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ: VIRT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/30/2023 – Virtu Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Virtu Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Virtu Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.50 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Virtu Financial was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

1/11/2023 – Virtu Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Virtu Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Virtu Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.01. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Get Virtu Financial Inc alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,311.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.