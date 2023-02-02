Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN opened at $743.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $779.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $732.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

