Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,175 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,213 shares of company stock worth $14,071,258. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.65.

Shares of REGN traded down $14.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $743.13. The stock had a trading volume of 85,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $779.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $732.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

