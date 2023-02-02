Request Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Request has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $109.62 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028762 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00018905 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00222248 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1089301 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,298,242.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

