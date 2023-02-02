RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 8,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 22,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market cap of C$16.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24.

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

