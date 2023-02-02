Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PHX Minerals Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PHX Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for PHX Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE PHX opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 60.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

