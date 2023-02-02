Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tricon Residential Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tricon Residential in a research note issued on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$222.82 million during the quarter.
Tricon Residential Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$11.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.26. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$9.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Tricon Residential Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.84%.
Insider Transactions at Tricon Residential
In other news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis purchased 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.92 per share, with a total value of C$201,448.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$306,344.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
