Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for easyJet (ESYJY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for easyJet (OTCMKTS: ESYJY):

2/2/2023 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 370 ($4.57).

1/26/2023 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/25/2023 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2023 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($4.08) to GBX 410 ($5.06).

1/10/2023 – easyJet is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/15/2022 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 320 ($3.95).

12/13/2022 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.08) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 415 ($5.13).

12/8/2022 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

easyJet Stock Up 1.4 %

ESYJY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 4,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. easyJet plc has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $9.97.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

