ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

ResMed Inc. (ASX:RMD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.
ResMed Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.
About ResMed
