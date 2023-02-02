Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $16,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.77. 324,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

