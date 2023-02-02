Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

NSC traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.70. 61,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.91 and a 200 day moving average of $241.49.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

