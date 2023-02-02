Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $27.45 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,893,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,001,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $221,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.54. 11,464,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,497,348. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.22 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

